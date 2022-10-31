Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating

In Holyoke, little ghosts, goblins, and cuddly characters were invited inside city buildings to get some early treats.
By Robin Kimble, Tessa Kielbasa, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Halloween festivities have been underway all day Monday as kids got ready for trick-or-treating.

Mayor Joshua Garcia and the Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event for families home from school as the district was closed for Professional Development Day,

“What we wanted to do was to open up our doors here at City Hall so folks have a warm and safe place to go around for a trick-or-treat,” Mayor Garcia told us.

Trick-or-treating was held in offices inside City Hall, the Annex Building, and the Department of Public Works.

