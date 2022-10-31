Holyoke school district re-enters phase 2 re-zoning plans

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Holyoke elementary and middle school students may be attending a different school next fall as the school district enters phase two of their re-zoning plans. Officials told Western Mass News the plans are designed to help students better achieve their academic and social-emotional needs.

On Friday, Holyoke Public Schools announced key decisions from phase one of the district’s rezoning process which are set to take effect in fall 2023.

The school district is set to separate their elementary and middle schools, a plan Erin Linville shared she has been working on for about six years.

“We’re hoping that by moving to separate elementary and middle schools, our school principals and their teams will be able to focus on the developmental and academic needs of either primary elementary students or middle school students. Because obviously it is difficult to be a leader at a school where you have 4 year old and also 14 year olds,” she said.

Linville, the school district’s chief of strategy, shared that last year there were nine different grade configurations across the district’s eleven schools. These plans would change that by making the grade configurations standard across the school district.

Key decisions from phase one include:

· Beginning in fall 2023, Sullivan will be a middle school. Kelly and Donahue will remain elementary schools

· Dual language programming (dl) will be at E.N. White, Kelly, and Sullivan middle

· Establishing grade configurations for Holyoke’s elementary and middle schools

The plan combines elements from all three rezoning scenarios Holyoke Public Schools presented this fall, according to Holyoke public school’s superintendent Anthony Soto.

Linville said she and her team have already begun receiving feedback from community members:

“Although there’s anxiety with big changes, there really is a common belief that moving to separate elementary and middle schools has to be done. it came directly from the community…I think one thing that has really helped is that we’ve tried to be inclusive all along the way. even this most recent round, since the start of the school year, we’ve held like 31 meetings where more than 900 people attended,” she said.

While phase one focused on which schools would remain elementary schools, Linville said phase two will focus on redrawing the boundary lines for which school students will attend.

As for how Linville feels about the changes:

“I’m really hopeful and optimistic, I feel affirmed in the fact that this is something that the community has been asking for for years and I feel excited for our principals that are going to be at each school and I am hopeful that people will come out and continue to be as involved as they have been in the input process so far,” she said.

Linville encourages community members to share their thoughts by completing the phase two survey as well as attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.