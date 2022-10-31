Lifepoint Church holds annual Trunk or Treat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Fall Fest returned to Lifepoint Church in Chicopee Sunday evening.

The free event featured a trunk-or-treat, games, local food trucks and more.

“We do events like this just to say that we’re here, let people know that we love them, and offer them a safe space to come and get some candy,” shared Pastor Matt Whitacre.

He said there were more than 100 cars at the event, and he was pleased with the number of people who came.

