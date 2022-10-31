Lifepoint Church holds annual Trunk or Treat

Lifepoint Church holds annual Trunk or Treat
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Fall Fest returned to Lifepoint Church in Chicopee Sunday evening.

The free event featured a trunk-or-treat, games, local food trucks and more.

“We do events like this just to say that we’re here, let people know that we love them, and offer them a safe space to come and get some candy,” shared Pastor Matt Whitacre.

He said there were more than 100 cars at the event, and he was pleased with the number of people who came.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Corona Street fire in Springfield damages multiple garages
Corona Street fire in Springfield damages multiple garages
Holyoke school district re-enters phase 2 re-zoning plans
Holyoke school district re-enters phase 2 re-zoning plans
Foster Memorial Church holds annual Blessing of the Pets
Foster Memorial Church holds annual Blessing of the Pets
Wilbraham Police Association holds spooky 5k run and walk
Wilbraham Police Association holds spooky 5k run and walk