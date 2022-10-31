Massachusetts taxpayers to receive revenue refunds starting Tuesday

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenue will start going out to Massachusets taxpayers starting Tuesday.

People should be expecting a check in the mail or a direct deposit as early as tomorrow, but before you get excited, there are certain criteria you need to met before receiving the money.

According to the state, you need to have filed your 2021 tax return, but the deadline to do that has been extended to September 15, 2023.

Those who have already done that will receive their check or direct deposit, which is equal to roughly 13 percent of your personal income state tax liability from the 2021 tax year.

All of this due to a rarely used state law that has been triggered based on the amount of tax revenue the state took in. In 202, that amount exceeded the annual cap on the books. Now, approximately 3.6 million taxpayers will be getting money back.

If you’re wondering how much that is, you can CLICK HERE for a refund estimator, so you can see roughly what you’re going to receive.

Western Mass News will have more on these refunds starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40

