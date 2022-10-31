MIAA releases high school football tournament brackets

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Assoication (MIAA) has released its brackets for this year’s high school football playoffs.

Six teams from western Massachusetts will be among the 128 total teams taking part in the playoffs, which will begin with a round of 16 on November 4 and 5.

The one local, home matchup will be in Division I when the #4 Springfield Central High School Eagles (7-1) play host to the #13 Shrewsbury High School Colonials (4-4).

In Division III, the #16 Minnechaug Falcons (4-4) will travel east to take on #1 Milton (7-0) and #7 seed Billerica Memorial (8-0) will host the #10 seed Westfield Bombers (6-2).

In Division IV, the #9 East Longmeadow Spartans (7-1) will travel to Middleborough to take on the #8 seed Sachems (6-2) and the #12 Northampton Blue Devils will visit #5 Scituate (3-4).

Finally, in Division VIII, #12 Ware (7-1) will head to Rochester to face #5 Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School (7-1).

More information on the dates and times of the playoff games will be announced soon.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on the power rankings and the complete tournament brackets.

