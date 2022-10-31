Police investigating report of shots fired along Route 5 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after gunfire was reported along Route 5 in West Springfield over the weekend.

West Springfield Police said that a 911 call came into the department around 5:20 p.m. Sunday from a witness who reported a shooting on the northbound side of Route 5. The witness told police that they were traveling southbound on Route 5 and saw two cars traveling side-by-side in the opposite lane.

“The witnesses stated it appeared a passenger from a Jeep SUV fired several shots in the direction of a grey Sedan traveling next to it in the travel lane,” police explained in a statement.

The sedan left Route 5 at the Memorial Bridge rotary and the Jeep continued heading north.

As officers were getting a statement from the witness, West Springfield Police got a call from Springfield Police indicating that a gunshot victim had arrived at Baystate Medical Center. West Springfield officers went ot the hospital and interviewed the victim, who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his left side. No other injuries were reported.

While police noted that the “the victim was uncooperative with the investigators and he did not wish to pursue the matter further,” their investigation into the incident will continue.

