Setup underway for 2022 Bright Nights season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday may have been Halloween, but Tuesday will mark the start of November and that means we are just weeks away from an annual light display in the Springfield area that draws in thousands of people every holiday season.

Excitement is building for the 28th annual Bright Nights celebration in Springfield. Right now, set-up is more than halfway done with displays going up in their respective spots all over Forest Park for drivers to gaze at and enjoy. It’s a light show that Spirit of Springfield Executive Director Judy Matt said her non-profit is ready to show off once again.

“We’ve got all our staff in place for both the front gate and the gift shop and we feel like we are going to have a very good year,” Matt explained.

At least 40,000 cars are expected to drive through this year’s month-long event, which will feature different colorful spectacles like Seussland, dinosaurs, toy land, and a brand-new blizzard tunnel. Matt also told western mass news there will be a new stretch of lights around the gift shop.

“This is a façade that’s going to go over the building that is there. It’s going to dress the whole gift shop area. We’re going to create a village. This is quite a beautiful piece,” Matt said.

There will be other attractions kids and families can enjoy, including Santa’s workshop and a carousel. Some nights on the calendar include a public safety night to recognize military and emergency first responders and a ‘roll back’ night, when tickets will be just $6, which is the same price they were when Bright Nights began in 1995. They’ve also stocked up the gift shop, despite supply chain issues.

“[My colleague] Nicole decided she’s going to order everything early. Well, she ordered one thing and got it two days later. The first delivery was 40 boxes and then we got another 30 boxes and then another 20,” Matt added.

On a heartwarming note, a piece of art will be auctioned off at the Bright Nights Ball on November 12 and children’s books will be sold at the gift shop. That money will go to a Ukrainian artist and author and his family affected by the war overseas.

After a rough couple of years because of COVID-19, Matt is looking forward to carrying on this holiday tradition.

“A lot of people have very fond memories. We’re very grateful about that…People want to get out and they want to walk around and the kids want to go on the carousel and so forth,” Matt noted.

Bright Nights begins with ‘roll back’ night on November 23 and ends on December 23 as thousands of people will drive through and say the well-known phrase “happy holidays.”

Special Brights Nights events:

‘Roll Back Night’ - November 23

Public Safety Night - November 30

Supper with Santa - December 4, 9, and 11

Face painting - December 5, 12, and 19

$10 Tuesdays - December 6 and 13

Zoo Nights - December 7 and 14

Princess Night - December 14

Santa - Tuesday, Friday, and Saturdays from November 25 through December 23

More information on the 2022 Bright Nights season can be found here.

