Springfield Police seeking car theft suspects

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects...
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they said stole a car.

The car was taken from Birchland Avenue in late May, but has since been recovered.

If you have any information on the identity of either suspect, you’re asked to please contact Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

