Springfield trick-or-treaters hit the streets for Halloween

It is a beautiful night for trick-or-treating on Gillette Avenue in Springfield where kids have already started their Halloween festivities.
By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is Halloween night, which means a lot of families will be out trick-or-treating.

It is a beautiful night for trick-or-treating on Gillette Avenue in Springfield where kids have already started their Halloween festivities.

Western Mass News captured video of the festive neighborhood where you can see several kids dressed up for the big night.

Many houses along Gillette Avenue are decked out for the occasion with plenty of treats for all that come by.

“My parents live here now,” said Sasha McCann. “I moved to another area of Springfield, but it’s a lot quieter. We don’t have sidewalks, so I come back here every year to help give out candy.”

Western Mass News is also getting answers on how to keep everyone safe this Halloween night.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told us that parents should talk to their kids about avoiding danger. He also suggested going through any candy that is collected to make sure nothing has been tampered with.

He added that police are also urging drivers to stay off their phones and to give themselves extra time for travel.

Be sure to stick with Western Mass News tonight for more on Halloween’s night of fun and fright!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Holyoke, and Springfield.
Town by Town: Triad sand, Halloween parade, and Boys and Girls Club Halloween
A local police chief says illegal marijuana grow houses are being busted, flipped, and sold to...
Police: illegal marijuana growing leading to rise in compromised houses
There’s concerning news as Eversource sends a warning to New Englanders and President Biden...
Eversource CEO sends warning to President Biden about natural gas supply
A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under...
2 teens charged after fight at Chicopee Comp. football game