Springfield trick-or-treaters hit the streets for Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is Halloween night, which means a lot of families will be out trick-or-treating.

It is a beautiful night for trick-or-treating on Gillette Avenue in Springfield where kids have already started their Halloween festivities.

Western Mass News captured video of the festive neighborhood where you can see several kids dressed up for the big night.

Many houses along Gillette Avenue are decked out for the occasion with plenty of treats for all that come by.

“My parents live here now,” said Sasha McCann. “I moved to another area of Springfield, but it’s a lot quieter. We don’t have sidewalks, so I come back here every year to help give out candy.”

Western Mass News is also getting answers on how to keep everyone safe this Halloween night.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told us that parents should talk to their kids about avoiding danger. He also suggested going through any candy that is collected to make sure nothing has been tampered with.

He added that police are also urging drivers to stay off their phones and to give themselves extra time for travel.

