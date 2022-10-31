Town by Town: Triad sand, Halloween parade, and Boys and Girls Club Halloween

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Holyoke, and Springfield.

South Hadley Triad, an initiative between seniors and law enforcement, is again offering buckets of sand for seniors as snow season nears.

The sand can help with slippery steps, driveways, and walkways.

If you would like some, call the South Hadley Senior Center before November 16th to have the sand delivered to your home.

Triad and Salt Council were established in 1994 and have been serving the needs of seniors in town ever since.

Town by town took us to the Mater Dolorosa Catholic School in Holyoke for the school’s annual Halloween parade..

Pre-K through 8th grade students showed off their Halloween costumes ahead of Monday night’s tricking-or-treating.

The school also had a reverse field trip with Fletcher Farm in Southampton, creating a pumpkin patch to the school for the kids to pick from.

Finally, town by town took us to Springfield where, at 7 p.m. Monday night, the Boys & Girls Club Family Center is hosting a Haunted Halloween event for the community.

There will be costumes, candy, and all kinds of spooky activities.

Again, that free event starts in about a half hour at the Boys and Girls Club on Acorn Street.

