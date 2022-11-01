1 arrested following Chicopee traffic stop

Police arrested a man following an overnight traffic stop and struggle in Chicopee.
Police arrested a man following an overnight traffic stop and struggle in Chicopee.(Chicopee Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested a man following an overnight traffic stop and struggle in Chicopee.

According to Chicopee Police, 37-year-old Fernando Rivera was arrested after officers stopped a U-Haul truck he was operating on East Street.

During the stop, investigators said that Rivera allegedly became confrontational with officers.

Following the arrest, the truck was inventoried and found to contain quantities of heroin, cocaine, and ammunition.

Rivera was held on assault, drug, and weapons charges

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gino Gennari
Pittsfield Police looking for missing man
generic crash
1 dead in crash along Beech Hill Road in Blandford
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift announces new tour coming to Gillette Stadium
Crews called to Burnett Road
Car wedged under tractor-trailer in Chicopee