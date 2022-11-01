1 arrested following Chicopee traffic stop

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested a man following an overnight traffic stop and struggle in Chicopee.

According to Chicopee Police, 37-year-old Fernando Rivera was arrested after officers stopped a U-Haul truck he was operating on East Street.

During the stop, investigators said that Rivera allegedly became confrontational with officers.

Following the arrest, the truck was inventoried and found to contain quantities of heroin, cocaine, and ammunition.

Rivera was held on assault, drug, and weapons charges

