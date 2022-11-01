1 dead in crash along Beech Hill Road in Blandford

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash in Blandford.

Mass. State Police said that it’s believed that the crash on Beech Hill Road occurred sometime Monday night, but because the vehicle is far off the roadway, it was not visible until the daylight hours.

Emergency crews remain on the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

