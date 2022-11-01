Agawam Police respond to Rt. 57 rotary for tractor trailer crash

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to the Route 57 rotary Tuesday afternoon after a tractor trailer crashed into a guardrail.

According to Agawam Police, rotary traffic has been redirected to Route 57 westbound while crews work to clear the disabled tractor trailer from the scene.

Traffic diversions are expected to last for some time, though an exact time has not been given.

Police ask that drivers seek alternative routes until the scene is clear.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.