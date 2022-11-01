Car wedged under tractor-trailer in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Burnett Road early Tuesday morning.

On arrival, Chicopee Police Officers report a car wedged under a tractor-trailer near the Pride gas station.

There are no reported injuries at this time and crews are still on scene.

The road is closed between 1st Ave and New Lombard Rd.

