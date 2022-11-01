Chicopee Police arrest three men following armed robbery on Northern Drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested three men connected to an armed robbery that took place on Northern Drive this past Friday.

24-year-old Steven Velazquez, 27-year-old Raekwon Clark, and 24-year-old Bryan Rolon were arrested in connection to the armed robbery.

Police said that they got the call around 12:15 a.m., saying three male suspects were seen going into a house on Northern Drive.

Officers secured the area, closed surrounding roads, and, as a precaution, put schools in a shelter-in-place status.

The suspects then left the home and were taken into custody.

The robbery is now under investigation.

The three men are facing charges of armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

