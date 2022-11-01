Drying Out Tonight and Staying Dry For a While

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Patchy clouds and any lingering showers or sprinkles will be moving out this evening as a cold front and low move farther east and offshore. Despite the clouds and wet weather, temperatures warmed well into the 60s today along with high dew points near 60.

Some partial clearing is expected later this evening and tonight, but patchy fog is likely to develop overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures remain mild for early November with lows dipping into the 40s.

Building high pressure will give us a nice, sunny and unseasonably warm stretch of weather starting Wednesday. Skies look sunny with light northerly breezes and lower dew points. Temperatures warm quickly from the 40s early to the 60s to near 70 in the afternoon across the lower valley.

A dry cold front will dip southward Wednesday, bringing slightly cooler and drier air in Wednesday night and Thursday. Surface high pressure returns quickly, so we keep sunny skies through the end of the week.

A deep upper level ridge will bring a surge of warm air into New England this weekend with highs approaching the 70s both Saturday and Sunday and possibly Monday. With higher dew points expected, we should see more in the way of scattered clouds, especially Sunday. Overall, the weekend will be dry and warm with gusty breezes out of the southwest.

The ridge will hang tight over the Northeast through early next week, keeping unseasonably warm temperatures through at least Tuesday. Our next storm system arrives around mid-week with increasing shower chances. Blustery and gradually turning cooler behind this system for the end of next week.

