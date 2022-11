(WGGB/WSHM) - The following are the candidates listed on local ballots for state auditor:

AUDITOR

Republican - Anthony Amore

Democratic - Diana DiZoglio

Green-Rainbow - Gloria Caballero-Ro

Workers Party - Dominic Giannone

Libertarian - Daniel Riek

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.