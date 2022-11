Election 2022 - Candidates for State Representative

(WGGB/WSHM) - The following are the candidates listed on local ballots for state representative seats:

FIRST FRANKLIN DISTRICT

SECOND FRANKLIN DISTRICT

FIRST HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Republican - Todd Smola

SECOND HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Democratic - Brian Ashe

THIRD HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Republican - Nicholas Boldyga

Democratic - Anthony Russo

FOURTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Republican - Kelly Pease

FIFTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Democratic - Patricia Duffy

SIXTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Democratic - Michael Finn

SEVENTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Republican - James Chip Harrington

Democratic - Aaron Saunders

EIGHTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Democratic - Shirley Arriaga

Independent - Sean Goonan

NINTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Democratic - Orlando Ramos

TENTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Democratic - Carlos Gonzalez

ELEVENTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Democratic - Bud Williams

TWELFTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Democratic - Angelo Puppolo Jr.

FIRST HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT

Democratic - Lindsay Sabadosa

SECOND HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT

Democratic - Daniel Carey

THIRD HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT

Democratic - Mindy Domb

