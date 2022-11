Election 2022 - Candidates for State Senate

(WGGB/WSHM) - The following are the candidates listed on local ballots for state senate seats:

BERKSHIRE, HAMPDEN, FRANKLIN & HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT

Democratic - Paul Mark

Unenrolled - Brendan Phair

HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Democratic - Adam Gomez

HAMPDEN & HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT

WATCH DEBATE

Democratic - John Velis

Republican - Cecilia Calabrese

HAMPDEN, HAMPSHIRE & WORCESTER DISTRICT

WATCH DEBATE

Republican - William Johnson

Democratic - Jacob Oliveira

HAMPSHIRE, FRANKLIN & WORCESTER DISTRICT

Democratic - Jo Comerford

WORCESTER & HAMPDEN DISTRICT

Republican - Ryan Fattman

WORCESTER & HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT

Democratic - Anne Gobi

Republican - James Anthony Amorello

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.