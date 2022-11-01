Getting Answers: Question 2 - Dental insurance regulations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands across the Commonwealth will soon decide what they want for Massachusetts, including ballot Question 2, which is about dental costs.

As American International College Economics Professor John Rogers told Western Mass News, Question 2 would determine regulations on dental insurance carriers.

“The basic idea is to require insurance companies for dental insurance to limit the amount that they spend on overhead, which is their profit plus administrative expenses to 17 percent,” Rogers explained.

Question 2 is on the ballot because the state House and Senate did not take a vote in early May. The Massachusetts Dental Society, the Alliance of Independent Dentists Massachusetts, and other Massachusetts dental groups are in support of this question, which, if voted ‘yes’ would:

Require dental insurance carriers to meet a medical loss ratio of 83 percent and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups

Require dental insurance carriers to submit an annual comprehensive financial statement to the division of insurance

Authorize the commissioner of the Division of Insurance to approve or disapprove of any insurance rates

“I think people would like to see, ‘Hey, we’re paying premiums to our dental insurance the same way you do for medical insurance.’ You can see how much is spent on overhead and profit versus how much is spent actually treating patients,” Rogers added.

If voters decide ‘no’ on this, then insurance companies will continue to decide their administrative costs without any oversight. Rogers said one main reason why many dentists are in support of this measure is because they believe the money should go towards the patients.

“It’s a better deal for them, so the ADA (American Dental Association) is very much behind this. The insurance companies, obviously, don’t want to be regulated any more than they already are,” Rogers explained.

Rogers said a main reason why this topic is important is because of one word: transparency.

The ‘no’ side, though, has a different take. Western Mass News spoke with former State Senator Jim Welch, who worked on dental insurance issues as a legislator and said voting ‘yes’ would mean increased costs for employers and families.

“Unfortunately, when that type of change, that type of dramatic change happens without the proper scrutiny, the proper vetting of an important policy like this, sadly it’s the voters or the consumers in this case that are unfortunately affected the most,” Welch explained.

You can CLICK HERE to learn more about Question 2 from the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office.

