Getting Answers: reports of nails spilled on Canal Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post about nails on a road in Holyoke, causing damage to car tires, caught our attention, so went out to get answers and spoke exclusively with an impacted driver.

Pamela Rivera told us she was driving her car on Canal Street in Holyoke on Wednesday when she heard a strange noise after crossing the train tracks.

“I was driving home and when I went over the train tracks, I noticed too late the nail sticking out and then one of my tires went immediately flat,” Rivera said.

Rivera told Western Mass News that her three other tires went flat over the next couple of days and then had to replace all four of them.

“I heard that somebody dropped a bunch of, I’m guessing, I was told it was a moving company dropped a bunch of nails and stuff and they took the magnetic things to take it out and they didn’t clean it up all the way,” Rivera added.

She shared photos with Western Mass News of the nails in her tires, including a metal piece that she said was stuck in her front tire.

“I’m not even sure what it is. It’s very skinny and it’s about two to three inches long. The AAA guy took it out and said this is what scored your tire because it was immediately flat,” Rivera noted.

She told us she is not the only one who had damage to her car, after talking with other community members on social media who had the same problem happen to them.

“A lot of tire companies are seeing a lot of people because of those little things that were in the tire,” Rivera explained.

She said she wants to see someone take responsibility for the incident.

“I would like reimbursement for my tires and find out who it was because it’s almost $600, 600 bucks I don’t have,” Rivera noted.

We did reach out to Holyoke Police and the city’s Department of Public Works to see if they received any reports of nails turning up on Canal Street, but have not yet heard back.

