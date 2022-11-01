Granville crews respond to Old Westfield Rd after rollover crash breaks utility pole

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Granville responded to Old Westfield Road Tuesday evening for reports of a rollover accident.

According to Granville Police, the crash resulted in a broken utility pole.

Officials said that Eversource is evaluating the damage to the pole and will notify police if road closures will be necessary during the repair.

The driver of the vehicle sustained and is being evaluated for minor injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been given at this time.

