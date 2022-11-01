Hazmat crews respond to bank on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a Springfield bank on Tuesday.
Springfield fire officials said they responded to TD Bank on Sumner Avenue for a reported white powder. The first crews on-scene determined that a tier one hazardous materials response was needed.
The hazmat team investigation found that the substance was baking soda.
