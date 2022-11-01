Holyoke Public Schools to receive parents’ input on redistricting efforts Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Holyoke, school rezoning plans have now entered phase two, leaving many wondering what will happen to elementary and middle school students come next school year.

Tuesday night, families were welcome to tour one of the elementary schools that will be changing to a middle school.

Sullivan Elementary School in Holyoke will become a middle school for fall 2023 under this new plan.

As we mentioned, parents and kids were welcome to tour the school Tuesday, as well as join a meeting to share their thoughts about this new rezoning plan.

This comes after the Holyoke school district announced that they are preparing to separate the elementary and middle schools.

Western Mass News caught up with Superintendent Anthony Soto ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting, who said he was looking forward to hearing public input.

“Phase two of the decision making is really going deeper on a technical level, on the boundary lines, and I hope to get input,” Superintendent Soto told us. “We have two maps out there that we could potentially go with for elementary and middle schools, and just like last time, get as much public input as we can.”

Superintendent Soto added that this plan is a way for the school district to make the grade configurations more standard after there were nine different grade configurations across the district’s eleven schools. He also discussed the next steps for the rezoning process.

“The next phase is to make those decisions about boundary lines and what improvements we’re going to be making to Sullivan and ones that we’ve already done,” he said. “The next process would be the staff reassignment process.”

