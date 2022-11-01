Local nurse teams up with Spanish Christian Church to raise donations for homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local church is organizing its first-ever drop box for the homeless as we head into the winter months.

A local woman joined forces with her church to help organize the collection for the homeless. She told Western Mass News that her background in nursing is what inspired her to give back.

Adamaris Castellanos graduated from American International College back in May. She said that during her time as a student in AIC’s nursing program, she partnered with Friends of the Homeless in Springfield, and after graduating and becoming a registered nurse, she wanted to continue her mission to make a difference in the community, so she decided to create a donation drop box.

“As a nurse, I see they’ll come in and out patient-wise, and I think this is one of the ways that I can contribute into the community,” Castellanos said.

In addition to her nursing duties at Baystate Health, Castellanos is also a member of the Spanish Christian Church in Springfield. She told Western Mass News that after mentioning her desire to give back to her fellow churchgoers, they decided to help by creating a space for her to collect donations.

“The church loves to get back,” Castellanos said. “This is one of the ways we can collaborate with the church and get them involved with the homeless shelter, as well.”

The drop box is located at the entrance of the church at 565 Chestnut Street. Castellanos said that anyone can make donations during church hours now until November 30th.

They are currently looking for:

Toiletries

New seasonal clothing items with tags still attached

Gloves and hand warmers

Water shoes for showering

Reusable water bottles

Volunteers for serving food

Castellanos added that they hope to drop off the donations to Friends of the Homeless by December 1st. You can find more information on how to volunteer here.

