Pittsfield Police looking for missing man

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating 60-year-old Gino Gennari, who has been reported missing.

Gennari is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be operating a blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

If you have any information on Gennari’s whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.

