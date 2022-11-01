Pittsfield Police looking for missing man
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating 60-year-old Gino Gennari, who has been reported missing.
Gennari is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He may be operating a blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
If you have any information on Gennari’s whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.
