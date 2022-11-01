Pittsfield Police looking for missing man

Gino Gennari
Gino Gennari(Pittsfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating 60-year-old Gino Gennari, who has been reported missing.

Gennari is approximately 5′7″ tall and weighs 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be operating a blue 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

If you have any information on Gennari’s whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police arrested a man following an overnight traffic stop and struggle in Chicopee.
1 arrested following Chicopee traffic stop
generic crash
1 dead in crash along Beech Hill Road in Blandford
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift announces new tour coming to Gillette Stadium
Crews called to Burnett Road
Car wedged under tractor-trailer in Chicopee