Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for trafficking heroin, cocaine

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police have arrested a Springfield man after he reportedly trafficked more than 200 grams of both heroin and cocaine.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, 31-year-old Orlando Santiago Jr. was arrested Thursday, October 27 during the execution of a search warrant at a single-family house on Munsing Street in Ludlow.

The warrant was issued as a result of a trafficking investigation conducted by Ludlow Police and a federal task force.

Orlando Santiago Jr. mugshot 110122 (Ludlow Police Department)

Police said that they located over 621 grams of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $62,000. 500 grams of heroin, valued at approximately $40,000, was also seized along with two semi-automatic handguns, four large-capacity magazines, and $4,000 in cash.

Officials said that the suspect was at the scene when the search warrant was executed, and the investigation indicated that he was in control of the drugs and firearms found in the home.

Santiago was taken into custody and arraigned in Palmer District Court that day.

Chief Valadas issued a statement on the investigation, saying:

“This arrest illustrates the continued proliferation of deadly narcotics such as fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, in our local communities, not only in urban cities, but in suburban neighborhoods and rural areas as well. Narcotics and illegal firearms continue to be the greatest threat to our residents, law enforcement officers, and to society in general.”

Santiago was charged with:

Trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine

Trafficking over 200 grams of heroin

2 counts of possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

4 counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device

2 counts of improper storage of a firearm near a minor

