Town by Town: decoration donations, art show, sheriff’s department training

This November, the Agawam Public Library is looking for unwanted or unused holiday decorations.

Donate your greeting cards, wrapping paper, ornaments, small trees, ugly sweaters, tree skirts, flags, wreaths, and anything else you can think of!

Other decorations from Halloween, Easter, and 4th of July are also welcomed.

Please bring all donations to the lobby anytime during regular business hours from November 1st through November 14th.

From one library to the next, town by town took us to the West Springfield Public Library for the Noreen Acconcio Art Show.

For the month of November, the West Springfield Library Gallery will feature paintings by Noreen Acconcio.

The work of this artist is a testament to her abiding love of nature.

In the spring of 2018, one of her paintings was accepted into the Academic Artists Association exhibit, which is a national juried show.

The library is located at 200 Park Street.

Finally, town by town took us to Chicopee where training was provided to Hampden County Sheriff’s Department officers for peace officer’s standards and training.

That announcement was made Tuesday morning at the Chicopee Police Department.

The sheriff’s office enhances public safety through the corrections process by providing offenders proper classification, security, treatment, and programs to accomplish positive lifestyle changes.

