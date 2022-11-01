Traffic delayed following car fire on I-91 North in Chicopee
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has a traffic alert for people driving on I-91 Northbound.
Officials are responding to a car fire in the area of I-391 in Chicopee.
Traffic is moving very slow from exits 1 through 7 on the northbound side.
There are also delays on Route 5 and Riverdale Street at exits 1, 2 and 10.
No injuries were reported.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.