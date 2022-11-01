Traffic delayed following car fire on I-91 North in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has a traffic alert for people driving on I-91 Northbound.

Officials are responding to a car fire in the area of I-391 in Chicopee.

Traffic is moving very slow from exits 1 through 7 on the northbound side.

I-91 car fire in Chicopee 110122 (Springfield Fire Department)

There are also delays on Route 5 and Riverdale Street at exits 1, 2 and 10.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

