Traffic delayed following car fire on I-91 North in Chicopee

No injuries were reported.
By Robin Kimble and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has a traffic alert for people driving on I-91 Northbound.

Officials are responding to a car fire in the area of I-391 in Chicopee.

Traffic is moving very slow from exits 1 through 7 on the northbound side.

I-91 car fire in Chicopee 110122
I-91 car fire in Chicopee 110122(Springfield Fire Department)

There are also delays on Route 5 and Riverdale Street at exits 1, 2 and 10.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Northampton Fire Department is getting the word out that they responded to a record number...
Getting Answers: Northampton Fire responding to record number of calls
Police ask that drivers seek alternative routes until the scene is clear.
Agawam Police respond to Rt. 57 rotary for tractor trailer crash
A local church is organizing its first-ever drop box for the homeless as we head into the...
Local nurse teams up with Spanish Christian Church to raise donations for homeless
Thousands across the Commonwealth will soon decide what they want for Massachusetts, including...
Getting Answers: Question 2 - Dental insurance regulations