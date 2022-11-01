West Springfield Police seeking shoplifting suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is looking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Police told us that the woman pictured in these photos stole from a business in West Springfield at least three times.

Anyone who recognizes her or has any information has been asked to contact West Springfield Police.

West Springfield shoplifting suspect 110122 (West Springfield Police Department)

