West Springfield Police seeking shoplifting suspect
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is looking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
Police told us that the woman pictured in these photos stole from a business in West Springfield at least three times.
Anyone who recognizes her or has any information has been asked to contact West Springfield Police.
