West Springfield Police seeking shoplifting suspect

West Springfield shoplifting suspect 110122
West Springfield shoplifting suspect 110122(West Springfield Police Department)
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is looking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Police told us that the woman pictured in these photos stole from a business in West Springfield at least three times.

Anyone who recognizes her or has any information has been asked to contact West Springfield Police.

