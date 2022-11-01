Wreath Across America partners with city of Chicopee to honor, remember veterans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wreaths Across America is now in partnership with the city of Chicopee.

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to honor our fallen troops with wreath laying ceremonies at local cemeteries around the Christmas holiday.

Western Mass News spoke with Director of Veterans Services in Chicopee, Stephanie Shaw, who said that the city is looking for volunteers.

“We really want to get the ball rolling, let people know it’s happening, and if we can get a few wreaths in each location, I think that’s going to be a really good jumping off point and then start marketing for Christmas 2023,” she said.

For more information on how to sponsor a wreath, you can head to the Wreaths Across America website.

