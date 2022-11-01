Wreath Across America partners with city of Chicopee to honor, remember veterans

Wreaths Across America were laid at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Agawam on December...
Wreaths Across America were laid at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Agawam on December 18, 2021(Western Mass News / File)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wreaths Across America is now in partnership with the city of Chicopee.

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to honor our fallen troops with wreath laying ceremonies at local cemeteries around the Christmas holiday.

Western Mass News spoke with Director of Veterans Services in Chicopee, Stephanie Shaw, who said that the city is looking for volunteers.

“We really want to get the ball rolling, let people know it’s happening, and if we can get a few wreaths in each location, I think that’s going to be a really good jumping off point and then start marketing for Christmas 2023,” she said.

For more information on how to sponsor a wreath, you can head to the Wreaths Across America website.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with...
Springfield trick-or-treaters hit the streets for Halloween
It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with...
Springfield trick-or-treaters hit the streets for Halloween
Northern Drive armed robbery arrests 103122
Chicopee Police arrest three men following armed robbery on Northern Drive
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Holyoke, and Springfield.
Town by Town: Triad sand, Halloween parade, and Boys and Girls Club Halloween