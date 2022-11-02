Cooler tonight, but staying unseasonably warm through the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen sunny skies today thanks to high pressure building in from the north. It’s been a warm one with highs maxing out in the 60s to even a few low 70s! However, with dry air and clear skies in place, we cool quick tonight.

Clear skies and calm wind will give are great conditions for a fast cool down and a colder night for western Mass. Temperatures drop back into the lower and middle 30s through sunrise with some late-night valley fog and even some patchy frost.

Any morning fog should quickly give way to more sunshine Thursday morning. As high pressure moves east, breezes shift to the south-southwest, which will begin ushering in higher dew points and temperatures for the end of the week. Temperatures Thursday get back to the middle 60s for many with a few upper 60s in downtown spots.

Areas of dense fog return Thursday night through Friday morning with temps a few degrees warmer thanks to higher dew points. Friday will feature good sunshine with scattered clouds, more of a southwesterly breeze and temperatures nearing 70.

A strong ridge and upper level high pressure will keep our warm stretch going through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday get into the upper 60s and low 70s with dew points climbing into the 60s by Sunday! Gusty breezes expected over the weekend as well with some gusts to 20-30mph out of the south-southwest. A cold front approaches Sunday with more clouds and a few showers in the morning. A spot shower may come through Sunday through Monday as the front pushes southward.

High pressure will dig in from the north with cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday may actually be a more seasonable day! Our next storm system may come into the area Thursday-Friday with more of a soaking rainfall.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.