Chicopee traffic stop leads to 3 arrests

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police arrested three men following a traffic stop.

Officers observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed early Sunday on Chicopee Street before conducting a traffic stop.

Three men - Jose I. Feliciano of Springfield, Jose A. Feliciano of Holyoke, and Billy Feliciano of Springfield - were arrested

The men are facing several weapons and drug charges after police reportedly found narcotics, ammunition, and alcohol in the vehicle

Jose I. Feliciano is also facing motor vehicle charges after he was found to be impaired and driving with a suspended license.

