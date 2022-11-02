Chicopee traffic stop leads to 3 arrests

Chicopee Police arrested three men following a traffic stop.
Chicopee Police arrested three men following a traffic stop.(Chicopee Police)
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police arrested three men following a traffic stop.

Officers observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed early Sunday on Chicopee Street before conducting a traffic stop.

Three men - Jose I. Feliciano of Springfield, Jose A. Feliciano of Holyoke, and Billy Feliciano of Springfield - were arrested

The men are facing several weapons and drug charges after police reportedly found narcotics, ammunition, and alcohol in the vehicle

Jose I. Feliciano is also facing motor vehicle charges after he was found to be impaired and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Springfield Police arrested three men and seized more than 25,000 bags of heroin.
Police: over 25,000 bags of heroin seized during Springfield search
One person was arrested in Sturbridge following a traffic stop after officers discovered more...
State Police seize over 14 pounds of drugs at Sturbridge traffic stop
This comes after the death of an employee who worked for Trulieve in Holyoke back in January.
Holyoke City Council votes to give city authority to inspect cannabis facilities
Tuesday night, families were welcome to tour one of the elementary schools that will be...
Holyoke Public Schools to receive parents’ input on redistricting efforts Tuesday