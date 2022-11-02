Election 2022 - Candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The following are the candidates listed on local ballots for governor and lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
You can click on the name to learn more about the candidate.
GOVERNOR / LT. GOVERNOR
Republican - Geoff Diehl / Leah Allen
Democratic - Maura Healey / Kim Driscoll
Libertarian - Kevin Reed / Peter Everett
