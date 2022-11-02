Election 2022 - Candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor

Your Election Authority
Your Election Authority(Western Mass News)
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - The following are the candidates listed on local ballots for governor and lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

You can click on the name to learn more about the candidate.

GOVERNOR / LT. GOVERNOR

Republican - Geoff Diehl / Leah Allen

Democratic - Maura Healey / Kim Driscoll

Libertarian - Kevin Reed / Peter Everett

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Election Authority
Election 2022 - Candidates for Sheriff
Your Election Authority
Election 2022 - Candidates for District Attorney
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Your Election Authority
Election 2022 - Candidates for U.S. Representative, second district