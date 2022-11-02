Election 2022 - Candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor

(WGGB/WSHM) - The following are the candidates listed on local ballots for governor and lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

GOVERNOR / LT. GOVERNOR

Republican - Geoff Diehl / Leah Allen

Democratic - Maura Healey / Kim Driscoll

Libertarian - Kevin Reed / Peter Everett

