Getting Answers: Question 3 - increasing retail liquor licenses

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just days away from people going out to the polls and voting and one thing people will answer is a ballot question regarding the sale of alcohol in the Bay State.

Will the number of retail licenses for individuals and corporations go up in the state or will they stay the way they are? That is something the people of Massachusetts will decide as they answer question three on their ballots. Executive director of the Massachusetts Package Stores Association, Rob Mellion, is on the ‘yes’ side of this topic. He said an approval could help the Commonwealth, especially for independently-owned retail stores.

“It is a compromise creating a balance in Massachusetts that allows a small store, a mom and pop, a small-size store, or a small chain to be able to continue and coexist with these super chains,” Mellion explained.

Right now, individuals or corporations can own up to nine licenses for the sale of all alcoholic beverages, like beer, wine, or liquor. If voters choose ‘yes,’ the combined number of beer and wine licenses and all alcoholic beverage licenses would increase to no more than 18 by 2031. It would go from 9 to 12 by 2023, 12 to 15 by 2027, and 15 to 18 by 2031.

Saying ‘yes’ would also mean the prohibition of self-checkout alcohol sales, changing the formula of calculating fines by using the gross profits on all retail sales, and the addition of driver’s licenses from out-of-state to the list of approved identification under the state liquor control act.

However, one group that opposes Question 3 is Total Wine and More and they point out some downsides and said to us, in part:

“It would allow grocery and convenience stores to increase the number licenses they may hold from 9 to 18 - a 100% increase - while reducing the number of all-alcohol package store licenses from the current 9 to 7 - a 20% cutback. Question 3 limits competition and hurts consumers.”

Mellion insisted that Question 3 could create more stability.

“It supports local retailers. It helps that we can have those people here five years from now…At the same time, Question 3 offers additional convenience for the consumer by allowing them to have more outlets to buy beer and wine, but it does it safely,” Mellion added.

