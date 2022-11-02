Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan

In August, Governor Baker and the other New England governors wrote to President Biden with their concerns about supplies and prices this winter.
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Marcos Figueroa
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Baker made a stop in western Mass. Wednesday to speak with students at Westfield State University.

Western Mass News brought questions to him about the potential natural gas shortage.

Wednesday afternoon, Governor Baker discussed his new book called “Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important Work Done.”

Less than a week before a vote is held to elect a new governor, Governor Baker reflected on his eight years in office.

The thesis of his book is reaching across the aisle and learning how to listen to one another to work together for the people of Massachusetts.

“It’s not a potboiler. It’s not a best seller. It’s not a memoir,” Governor Baker told us. “It’s a book about how we use the framework over many years to get a lot of work done in the public and nonprofit sector, and our hope is that faculty and students and practitioners find it useful.”

With Vice President Kamala Harris in Boston Wednesday to announce efforts to reduce energy costs this winter, including $300 million to the Bay State and $13 billion nationwide to help families pay to upgrade their homes and to lower their monthly energy bills, we asked Governor Baker for his thoughts.

“Certainly, the sooner the money can be made available so we can begin distributing it through the programs and processes in place, the better. But, the supply question is still going to be hanging around out there. I really do hope they address both.”

Last week, the president of Eversource also penned a letter to President Biden to voice his concerns about an energy and natural gas shortage.

