Holyoke City Council votes to give city authority to inspect cannabis facilities

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday night, the Holyoke City Council voted unanimously on a motion that gives the city authorization from the cannabis commission to have local inspections done at large cannabis cultivation facilities to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations for workers.

This comes after the death of an employee who worked for Trulieve in Holyoke back in January.

“But now, as this is beginning to mature, the citizens have a right to know that we are going to inspect and enforce the rules,” said Holyoke City Councilor Kevin A. Jourdain. “That, all of these businesses and the good people who work at them, and we’ve encouraged people to come and work at these facilities, and to situate here, that when we put conditions on permits, someone is actually going to be inspecting this.”

The inspections will be done by the Board of Health, per the motion.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.