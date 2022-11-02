Holyoke crews respond to fire on Davis Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Davis Street for reports of a fire Wednesday evening.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The fire is now under control after being contained to one room of the home.

Captain Rex said that the residents will have to vacate until smoke damage can be cleared.

No humans were injured, however one dog was treated for smoke inhalation by EMS.

The cause of the fire is not available at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.