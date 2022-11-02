Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport. (Source: WSVN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) – A 6-year-old boy is back with his mother in south Florida after being kidnapped by his father and grandmother, police said.

Jorge “Jojo” Morales was flown into Miami International Airport Tuesday night.

He was reported missing in late August.

On Sunday, Jorge was spotted in a Walmart – in Canada.

His mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, spent the past two months helping the FBI and local authorities with the search.

The father and grandmother have been taken into police custody.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Club members who spend $150 in the same transaction between Tuesday and Nov. 10 will...
Here’s how to score a free Thanksgiving Turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Snyders hire firm to explore potential sale of Washington Commanders
An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
21 new graves found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
Springfield Police arrested three men and seized more than 25,000 bags of heroin.
Police: over 25,000 bags of heroin seized during Springfield search