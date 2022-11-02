Police: over 25,000 bags of heroin seized during Springfield search

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested three men and seized more than 25,000 bags of heroin.

Those arrests came after investigators executed a search warrant October 27th in the 100 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

Officers seized more than 25,000 bags of heroin, 49 grams of crack cocaine, and 42 grams of cocaine powder.

Luis Rosado, 37, Blanca Diaz, 41, and Kianeshly Rolon Diaz, 22, all of Springfield are facing several drug-related charges

