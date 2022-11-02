State Police seize over 14 pounds of drugs at Sturbridge traffic stop

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested in Sturbridge following a traffic stop after officers discovered more than 14 pounds of drugs.

Lam Sauking, 55, of Brooklyn, NY was stoppped by Mass. State Police after he was found to be speeding around 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. When police stopped him, he reportedly claimed he was driving to JFK Airport in New York, despite traveling in the opposite direction.

When troopers searched his car, they found over 14 pounds of ketamine with a street value of more than $200,000.

Sauking now faces several charges including trafficking in a Class A drug and speeding.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.