Stores busy as residents grab tickets for $1.2 billion Powerball drawing

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over one billion are up for grabs for a winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s big drawing.

“I came in to buy some Powerball tickets,” said Fran Beaulieu of Wilbraham.

Western Massachusetts residents were trying their hand and hoping to score big on Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing…

“My thoughts, feeling good…only for one reason… because it’s a billion point two,” said Christine Devlin of Chicopee.

No one claimed the grand prize on Monday, although 10 tickets won $1 million and three tickets netted $2 million. Now, players will vie for the chance to pocket $1.2 billion, the second-highest payout in Powerball history, which has everybody coming out of the woodwork to test their odds.

“Not often, only when it gets to a certain level. It sparked some excitement and I’m down,” Beaulieu added.

Six numbers are all that stands between you and a life-changing payday.

“Have a couple numbers, my birthday, my daughter’s birthday, my son’s birthday, granddaughter’s birthday, girlfriend’s birthday,” Devlin added.

“I do quick pick. I don’t know what the laws of statistics are, but I would think it doesn’t matter. I would find it probably even more difficult for you to pick the numbers than just a random computer pick,” Beaulieu explained.

The cash value is just short of $600 million, so Western Mass News asked what would you do if you hit the jackpot?

“I would definitely probably rent a gigantic yacht and cruise around for a while,” Beaulieu said.

“I’ll take a million for me and give it all away,” Devlin noted.

Wednesday night’s drawing is set to take place at 10:59 p.m.

