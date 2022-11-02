Vice President Kamala Harris addresses high energy costs ahead of winter months

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Vice President Kamala Harris was in Boston Wednesday, discussing how the Biden Administration plans to address high energy costs ahead of the winter months.

Vice President Harris announced funds to help families reduce winter energy costs.

We learned during her announcement that the Biden Administration will provide $300 million to the Bay State and $13 billion nationwide to help families pay to upgrade their homes and to lower their monthly energy bills.

“And that means providing rebates of more than $800 per household to help families purchase and install, for example, a new electric stove, and providing up to $1,600 per household to help families install new insulation, and it means giving families up to $8,000 to replace their gas furnace,” Vice President Harris said.

This announcement came following stories that Western Mass News has been getting answers on over the past few weeks about home heating costs in Massachusetts skyrocketing this winter and warnings that the New England region might be short on fuel in the upcoming winter season.

Vice President Harris shared what the Biden Administration hopes to come out of this program.

“We are working all of us together at the intersection of so many important priorities,” she said. “By helping families pay the upfront cost for energy efficiency upgrades to their homes, we are also lowering energy bills, bringing down household costs, creating jobs, and fighting the climate crisis. It’s all connected.”

Vice President Harris also mentioned that people can head to the website energyhelp.us to find out how you can get help this winter.

