5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday.

Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On Thursday, five trainees, including Brooke LaFlamme, accepted their certificates in front of their families and friends and are now in the next step of serving the city of Springfield. LaFlamme is already looking forward to helping residents and first responders.

“I’m super excited to join the team. Our training team was awesome. I feel like we’re all ready to get up there and be able to take part in actually getting the first responders out there,” LaFlamme said.

During the past month, LaFlamme and her fellow trainees underwent hands on training in the city’s backup dispatch center. Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told Western Mass News that they’ve gained some important experience.

“It’s very important to recognize the dispatchers and the achievements they’ve made this far…They have to learn all about the fire department, police department, how to be telecommunicators and communicate effectively with citizens and communicate with field personnel at the same time,” Calvi explained.

The number of dispatchers within Springfield Emergency Communications is now up to 43. Because of a nationwide shortage of emergency call dispatchers, Calvi told us it was important to add this new group.

“We average between 2,300 and 2,500 calls for service a week that come through this center, so being up to top staffing is always important for us to make sure that the workload is evenly balanced,” Calvi added.

All of the graduates will now have access to the second floor of the main dispatch center. LaFlamme, who already has experience from her time in Greenfield, said it will be a challenge taking calls in a much larger area.

“It’s going to be a learning curve. It’s definitely a lot higher call volume, but there’s a lot of great help up there and there’s a lot of great teamwork. Everybody works together, so everybody is getting the job done,” LaFlamme noted.

Now, LaFlamme is thrilled to get back in action.

“I’m super excited to actually be on the front line and actually answering active phone calls and kind of being back on my own again,” LaFlamme added.

While the five graduates are now officially on the dispatch team, they still have some work to do.

Starting on Monday, they will take part in more training, beginning with 12 weeks of supervised live call-taking inside the main dispatch center.

