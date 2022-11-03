Baystate Medical receives donation from Hyundai Hope on Wheels

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Baystate Medical Center received $100,000 Thursday from Hyundai hope on Wheels.

The impact grant is meant to be used to further research and end childhood cancer. Since Hope on Wheels was founded 25 years ago, the nonprofit has raised over $200 million.

“I think it’s virtually important to give back to the community. I can’t even imagine if our kids were young and diagnosed with cancer. The success rate is 84 percent and that’s still not enough,” said Gary Rome of Gary Rome Hyundai.

As part of the nonprofit’s signature event, children impacted by cancer had the chance to dip their hands in paint and place their prints on a Hyundai vehicle.

