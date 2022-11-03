Car fire activates fire supression system at West Springfield gas station

A car fire set off the fire suppression at a West Springfield gas station.
Nov. 3, 2022
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A car fire set off the fire suppression system at a West Springfield gas station.

West Springfield firefighters were called to Sunny’s Convenience Store on Westfield Road early Thursday afternoon.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear added that the gas pumps will be off until the system can be cleaned and recharged.

No injuries have been reported.

