Enfield Police arrest suspect in August homicide case

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested in connection with a murder in Enfield.

Enfield Police were called to the town green in the early morning hours of August 10 for a report of an unresponsive man found in the gazebo.

When they arrived, they found 56-year-old Christopher Kennedy dead from what appeared to be several stab wounds to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation led to a suspect, identified as 53-year-old John Wayne Narducci of Enfield. Police applied for and were granted an arrest warrant and Narducci was taken into custody on a murder charge.

Narducci was arraigned in court on Thursday.

