Enfield Police arrest suspect in August homicide case

John Wayne Narducci
John Wayne Narducci(Enfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested in connection with a murder in Enfield.

Enfield Police were called to the town green in the early morning hours of August 10 for a report of an unresponsive man found in the gazebo.

When they arrived, they found 56-year-old Christopher Kennedy dead from what appeared to be several stab wounds to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

LEARN MORE : Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green

An investigation led to a suspect, identified as 53-year-old John Wayne Narducci of Enfield. Police applied for and were granted an arrest warrant and Narducci was taken into custody on a murder charge.

Narducci was arraigned in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
Donald Mars is arragined, via video conferencing, on November 3, 2022
Suspect arrested in connection with 1966 West Springfield homicide
Ballot Question for Driver's License for Undocumented Immigrants
Getting Answers: Question 4 - driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants
Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a...
Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson