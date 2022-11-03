Getting Answers: Baystate Children’s Hospital at capacity

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Children’s Hospital is now saying they have reached capacity and are not accepting transfer patients into their emergency department at this time.

“RSV started rising rather steeply in the middle of September. We had the highest volumes in the childrens’s hospital in September than we have ever seen,” said Baystate Children’s Pediatrician-in-Chief Dr. Charlotte Boney.

Boney told Western Mass News that their emergency department has hit capacity and are no longer accepting transfer patients from other hospitals.

“For most of this week, we’ve been closed to outside transfers because we are at capacity of our acute beds, as well as our intensive care unit beds,” Boney added.

With Baystate currently not accepting transfer patients from other hospitals, alternatives are limited for people in western Massachusetts.

“New England, we are seeing this surge in respiratory illness and RSV, so there are very few acute beds or PICU beds really in New England. The good news is kids that are hospitalized with supportive care, high flowing nasal oxygen for example, they tend to be discharged very soon hopefully within a few days,” Boney noted.

Western Mass News is digging deeper into the number of available pediatric beds in Massachusetts. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, there are a total of 818 licensed pediatric beds in Massachusetts. As of November 2, there are 10 pediatric intensive care unit beds available and 102 newborn intensive care unit beds available across the bay state.

Mass. DPH told us in a statement, in part:

“The Department of Public Health is collaborating with the five children’s hospitals with PICUs across the Commonwealth regarding capacity constraints in pediatric ICUs and other acute care settings and meets weekly with all hospitals across the state.”

Boney shared this message for parents.

“Just because we’re full right now and because our ICUs are full…please seek emergency room care if your child is having trouble breathing…Talk to your pediatrician about what signs to look for when you really should seek emergency care,” Boney said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.