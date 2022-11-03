LIVE SOON : Hampden D.A. discusses arraignment in 1966 unresolved homicide case

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has appeared in court in connection with a decades-old homicide case.

On Thursday morning, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will discuss the arrest and arraignment of Donald Mars in connection with an unresolved 1966 homicide in the county.

