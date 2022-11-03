Palmer crews respond to Pine Hill Dr. for shed, brush fire
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to Pine Hill Drive Wednesday evening for reports of a shed fire.
According to the Palmer Fire Rescue Department, crews were dispatched to the wooded area at the end of Pine Hill Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived and found a makeshift shed on fire with the flames extending to the surrounding brush.
There has been no word on what caused the fire.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.